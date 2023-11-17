Sofia Vergara has a new man in her life. Weeks after the America's Got Talent judge was photographed out with Dr. Justin Saliman, a source tells ET that "things are going great" between the pair.

"They like each other a lot, but Sofia is also taking things slow," the source says. "Sofia and Justin have a lot of fun together and Sofia always keeps everyone around her laughing and in positive spirits. Justin likes that she takes pride in keeping her personal life private, that she’s up front and honest, and that she can be her genuine self with him."

As for how Vergara's family and friends feel about her new romance, the source says they "just want her to be happy."

"They have been a good support system and are always uplifting her and reminding her of her own inner strength," the source says, before adding that the Modern Family alum is "in a healthy space and feeling good about where her personal and professional life both stand."

"Sofia is striving to be the best person she can be and focused on learning from the past in order to create a better and more fruitful future," the source says.

Following her and Joe Manganiello's July divorce announcement, the source says Vergara is "feeling empowered that she can close the previous chapter in her life without any animosity."

"Joe and Sofia have both accepted that they're moving on and it's a very mutual feeling," the source says. "They equally wish each other well."

Manganiello has likewise moved on, as People previously reported that he is "casually seeing" actress Caitlin O'Connor.

