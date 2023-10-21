Sofía Vergara appear to be back in the dating game, and it's just what the doctor ordered.

The America's Got Talent judge was spotted out Friday night looking stunning in a black corset, purple suede pants and black heels. She also had a little arm candy, a silver fox who has since been identified by Page Six as orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

The duo was photographed going out to dinner in Beverly Hills, California. It's unclear how long Vergara, 51, and Saliman have been seeing each other or if this was the first date. ET has reached out to Vergara's reps for comment but so far, no word back. Whatever the case, this is proof that Vergara indeed can spot talent.

For starters, Saliman studied sports medicine at Stanford -- where he cared for the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford athletes -- before earning his medical degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. The Denver native, who practices at the famed Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, completed his orthopedic surgery residency at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center of Columbia University in New York City.

According to a Forbes report, Saliman is the inventor of the NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System, which was acquired by the medical technology company Smith & Nephew in 2019 for a whopping $105 million. According to his bio, Saliman still uses the device to repair knee joints, and he's considered the foremost medical expert when it comes to sewing meniscus tears back together.

Fun fact -- Saliman is the grandson of one of the lead engineers for the Hoover Dam.

By the way, this is not the first time Saliman has been linked to an actress. He was previously married to The Ugly Truth star Bree Turner. They were married for 10 years before their split in 2018, according to People. They share two children.

Vergara's dinner outing comes three months after her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, 46, filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage. According to the docs, obtained by ET, Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their decision to split.

The divorce petition also stated that Manganiello and Vergara signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating they each keep any assets that were accumulated during their time together. The docs also state their date of separation as July 2, 2023.

As for what Manganiello's been up to since the split, a source told ET last month that he's been "casually" seeing 33-year-old actress Caitlin O'Connor.

Last month, Vergara spoke to ET about entering into a new chapter of her life.

"It's been very interesting, you know. It's been an interesting year for me," Vergara told ET. "A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, what makes life so entertaining and interesting."

Vergara added of the rollercoaster year, "I can't complain. I've had a great, great time. There's always time for more good stuff coming."

