Sofía Vergara is taking the good with the bad as she enters into a new chapter of her life. The America's Got Talent judge opens up to ET's Deidre Behar about the highs and lows of her past year while on the red carpet at the show's fifth live qualifying round.

"It's been very interesting, you know. It's been an interesting year for me," Vergara tells ET. "A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, what makes life so entertaining and interesting."

Vergara adds of the rollercoaster year, "I can't complain. I've had a great, great time. There's always time for more good stuff coming."

As for what's up next, the Modern Family actress says, "I mean, my 50s!"

As ET previously reported, Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara in July after seven years of marriage.

Last month, Vergara and Manganiello gave a joint statement to Page Six, confirming their split, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Meanwhile, a source told ET that "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives."

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source shared. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

Tuesday was a big night for Vergara on America's Got Talent as her Golden Buzzer pick, Gabriel Henrique, wowed the crowd with his performance of "Something Beautiful" by Jacob Banks.

"I was prepared for him to be good but never for him to be this amazingly good," Vergara told ET of Henrique.

America's Got Talent's live results show kicks off on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

