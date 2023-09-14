Sofía Vergara didn't exactly enjoy being in the hot seat… or the "tot seat" rather. On Wednesday's episode of America's Got Talent, the 51-year-old judge was asked to take a lie detector test by fellow judge Simon Cowell while sitting on a throne made of tater tots in honor of the competition show's sponsor, Sonic.

The actress was accused of lying during the test multiple times, especially when asked by fellow judge Heidi Klum if Cowell was like a sweet puppy. She did claim to enjoy working on America's Got Talent more than Modern Family, which the lie detector proved to be true.

But when judge Howie Mandel asked if there was anyone in the audience the newly single Vergara was "interested in," Vergara jokingly replied, "That's it!" She then took the arm cuff off and walked back to her seat at the judges' table.

NBC

This isn't the first time Mandel has referenced Vergara's split from her ex, Joe Manganiello. Last month, he told one contestant that Vergara was "single," prompting some backlash online.

"I was helping Sofia!" Mandel insisted to ET at the time, before lamenting that "people were killing him" online for his lighthearted quip.

"People said it was too soon and it was tasteless," Mandel admitted.

Mandel claimed that Vergara was good with the joke. "She came over and she thought it was funny. She [said it was] good [and said] how much she wants that," Mandel said.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

As ET previously reported, Manganiello filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage.

Last month, Vergara and Manganiello gave a joint statement to Page Six, confirming their split, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Meanwhile, a source previously told ET that "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives."

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source said. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

