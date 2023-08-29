Following her split from Joe Manganiello in July, Sofia Vergara seems to be embracing her new relationship status.

On Tuesday's America's Got Talent -- the second night of season 18's qualifying rounds -- stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle took the stage for his shot at winning over viewers and moving on to the next round.

The stand-up lives with cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, however, this hasn't stopped him from delivering solid jokes! Using a text-to-speech app, Belisle types his jokes into his phone, which delivers them for him.

This very different format of delivery, however, allows him to do jokes others can't, including using typos to comedic effect -- which actually led to one of the biggest laughs in his set.

Joined on stage by a trusty canine companion meant to find Belisle potential romantic partners, Belisle instructed the dog to "fetch me a girlfriend." When the dog staunchly refused to move at all, Belisle joked via his speech app, "You're ruining my set, you jerk. Go fetch Sofia Viagra." Clearly misspelling the judge's name as the erectile dysfunction medication.

As the audience cheered, Vergara flirtatiously joked, "I'm here!"

"Oh, no, damn auto-correct," Belisle added after the audience's laughing and cheering died down. "I meant Sofia Vergara."

After his set, Vergara had nothing but praise for the ambitious young comic, sharing sweetly, "I love the way you look at life. I love that that is what makes you so funny, that you make fun of yourself, and you're so, like, happy with yourself."

"Has anyone ever called you Sofia Viagra?" fellow judge Heidi Klum asked.

"No, but I'm single," Vergara replied with a wry smile as the audience cheered her on.

This week's reference to Vergara's newly minted single status comes on the heels of a joke fellow judge Howie Mandel made last Tuesday. One contestant, a young ventriloquist, had some jokes about romantic matchmaking, and Mandel used the opportunity of live TV to rib his co-star.

"I have one word of advice. If you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should have talked to Sofia, because she's in the market right now," Mandel joked.

The quip elicited laughs and shocked gasps from the live audience at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, but Vergara took the joke in stride, smiling broadly and waving her hands in the air while crying out, "Yesss!"

As ET previously reported, Manganiello filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage, confirming that the former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place when they tied the knot in 2015. In court documents obtained by ET on Aug. 1, Troy Christiansen, a lawyer for Vergara, submitted her own divorce response, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

Vergara and Manganiello's relationship began in 2014 after her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb ended.

Shortly thereafter, the True Blood actor got Vergara's phone number from her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and flew to New Orleans to take her out on a date. They went on to get engaged after six months together. Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, officially became husband and wife on November 22, 2015.

Last month, the exes gave a joint statement to Page Six, confirming their split, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Meanwhile, a source previously told ET that "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives."

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source said. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

Meanwhile, fans will get a chance to see if Belisle makes it through to the next round of the season 18 competition during the live results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

