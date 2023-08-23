Heidi Klum is opening up about why she chose to speak out against reports claiming she only eats 900 calories a day.

Klum spoke with ET's Brice Sander on Wednesday, afterAmerica's Got Talent's first live results show, where she was joined by fellow judge Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.

The 50-year-old supermodel and fashion icon addressed the diet reports -- as well as her initial response, which she posted to social media Wednesday morning -- and argued, "I have literally never counted calories!"

"I just hate when people lie like that, because, especially, you know, there's so many people out there that follow or read this and they say, 'Oh, she does this, so now I'm only gonna eat 900 calories,'" Klum said. "I mean, that's beyond bonkers."

Vergara was surprised by the reports, which she hadn't read about before the trio spoke with ET, and said why the 900-calorie diet claim made no sense to her.

"That's not true, because you come into my dressing room and eat my stuff, [like] my sandwiches and stuff," Vergara said, as Crews chimed in, stating, "I believe this."

Klum said that she's used to false rumors and reports about her, and she's learned to ignore them, but she felt it was important to speak out because of the impact the story could have on other people.

"When it's about other people's health, I feel like I have to step in and say, 'Wait a minute,'" Klum shared. "I don't even care about me, I care about everyone who reads that and possibly gets way too thin. Because 900 calories, that's like, insane! I would be like a toothpick."

"I don't care if they say other dumb things, but this is about health, you know?" Klum added. "And other people could get unhealthy if they're trying to follow it."

Klum first took to Instagram Wednesday morning to call reports she counts her calories "crap," while adding, "I just got home and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories."

She continued, "I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read. So, I don’t count my calories."

Heidi Klum denies reporting that she only eats 900 calories a day:



“I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life,” pic.twitter.com/PeLK817Quc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2023

In 2018, Klum spoke to ET about how she maintains her incredible body.

"I start with smoothies and, you know, I do three big meals. But really, my last one is at 6 p.m.," Klum revealed of her diet. "I eat with my kids. I think that also helps a little bit. I don’t eat at, like, 8 or 9 at night, because when you do that, and then you have a few glasses of wine, then it sits there in your stomach and you go to sleep."

The mother of four added, "I think when you eat a little on the earlier side, it has time to digest and I think it is a little better for your body."

