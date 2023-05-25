Heidi Klum inadvertently became part of the "free the nipple" movement, when her titillating gown couldn't hold her together.

The 49-year-old America's Got Talent judge attended the La Passion De Dodin Bouffant premiere Wednesday at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival and, while walking the red carpet at Palais des Festivals, all eyes were on Klum, who looked stunning in an aurora yellow Zuhair Murad gown with a hip-high leg slit, crossed neckline and bejeweled sleeves.

With her trademark blonde locks flowing, Klum smiled as she raised her arms, and therein lay the problem -- when she raised her arms to extend her long cape she suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction with a nip slip. Not that she's ever been shy about nudity.

Back in February, Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, appeared to have stripped down to their birthday suit to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary.

"Love of my life ❤️," Klum wrote in her celebratory post.

The model's dedication to her husband led with a video of her and Kaulitz sharing a kiss in bed. Turning up the romance, the video is followed by a picture of a cake that reads "4 years" and a photo of red balloons filling the ceiling.

Klum ends her carousel with a picture of her and the Tokio Hotel guitarist sharing a kiss while they each stand shirtless for a photo.

Then, in March, Klum posed for the cover of Vogue Greece in a semi-sheer, cream-colored top, sans bra. She posed for the magazine's "Anniversary Issue," as it celebrated its fourth anniversary.

Klum herself has a big milestone coming. She'll be turning 50 on June 1.

