For Heidi Klum, age is just a number, and her forthcoming 50th birthday isn't changing anything about how she lives her life. She's just excited to sit back and enjoy the festivities!

Klum spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, ahead of the season 18 premiere of America's Got Talent, and asked the famed party planning enthusiast what she's got in the works for her special day -- coming up on June 1.

"I passed the buck to my husband!" Klum said with a laugh. "Because usually, I'm the one, for the four kids, I always come up with a big party or you know, obviously for my [husband]. So, I'm always like doing the big parties and inviting all the friends and thinking about all the shenanigans around it."

"But I thought, 'You know what? I'm, 50, honey, this party is for you to figure out,'" Klum said, adding that she's content to let her husband, Tom Kaulitz, get everything together for the big birthday. "He's taking care of it for me."

"So, I'm excited! I'm just gonna lean back and enjoy that day," she added, smiling.

While 50 is a milestone, to be sure, Klum said that she doesn't feel the weight of the number, and isn't letting it impact her plans or vision for the future.

"To be honest, I don't let this number change my path or what I do. It is, for me, just a number, you know? Because I don't feel 50, internally," she shared. "I mean, sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I am 50.' But internally, I feel like I'm 25."

"I'm full of energy. My husband is 33 and I know I have more energy than him!" she added. "So, I feel like, you know, so far so good... the birthday doesn't change anything for me. My passions are the same passions -- I love to travel and be there for my family."

She has also been enjoying serving as a judge on the forthcoming season of America's Got Talent, where she sat behind the table once again alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, and host Terry Crews. And this season, the contestants are upping their game in an effort to win the grand prize.

"What I've seen a lot is that people will come up with hybrids. So, they will be like an aerialist [crossed] with like a contortionist, or like a singer, and they kind of get together and they mesh up this act," Klum teased. "So I feel like they've been more creative than they ever have been in the past because they also don't want to let us down."

"People want to surprise us. Not only us but also the viewers at home. And they want to win," she added. "So, they really think about the craziest combinations. And obviously, they're right because it is amazing!"

The new season of America's Got Talent debuts May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

