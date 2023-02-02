Heidi Klum isn't ruling out the possibility of expanding her family. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday, the 49-year-old model opened up about potentially having another baby with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

During a game of "Ja or Ne" (yes or no in Klum's native German) the America's Got Talent judge was posed with the question, "Would you ever have another baby?" And while the aim of the game is to provide yes or no answers, the mother-of-four said she falls somewhere in the middle on the topic.

"Sometimes it's like ne...ja, ne, ja, ne, ja, ne, ja, ne, ja. It depends what day it is. Sometimes I'm here, sometimes I'm here," Klum quipped, waving her paddle back and forth. "I mean, it's a lot. I've done it four times." And then I breastfed eight months each time, and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row."

"Again, I have an 18, a 17 and a 16 and a 13, so I was like," she added, making a snapping gesture with her fingers to signal the quick succession of her children.

After Hudson offered to babysit, Klum changed her response to "Ja," telling the talk show host, "No, I waited a long time, so maybe 'Ja.'"

While baby No. 5 could be on the Horizon, Klum is already a mom to model daughter Leni, 18, whom she welcomed during a relationship with Flavio Briatore and Henry, 17, Johan, 16 and Lou. 13 -- all of whom she shares with ex-husband, Seal.

Klum, meanwhile, has been married to Kaultiz since 2019. The 33-year-old musician does not have any children of his own.

Klum also discussed living in a house full of teens, telling Hudson, "they run the house."

"Because with four kids -- well, now my oldest daughter moved to New York. She's going to college in New York, which is so crazy. So, one room is already empty and dark -- not empty she still has her things in there, but the light is off in that room."

She continued, "So, my other three, when they have friends over, it's like a lot of kids. They run all over the house, and I don't know where to go anymore, myself."

The supermodel also has all four of her children's births on tape, courtesy of her father, who she said captured those magic moments.

"My dad actually filmed it. I know -- that probably sounds strange, but my parents were all there when I gave birth to my kids, and I wanted it documented, because I thought, 'If they don't want to watch it, they can always toss it, but at least they have it.'"

For more on Klum and her family, check out the video below.

Heidi Klum Says She Wants Daughter Leni to Make Her Own Mistakes in Modeling Career (Exclusive)



