Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Are Married: Report

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have tied the knot.

The supermodel and former America's Got Talent judge and the Tokio Hotel guitarist secretly became husband and wife earlier this year, TMZ reports. ET has reached out to Klum's rep for comment.

The cute couple got engaged in December, and Klum opened up to ET in February about how wedding planning was coming along following their engagement.

"Yeah, I think we did [set a date]," Klum coyly said without sharing more details. "But you will find out eventually."

Klum, 46, and Kaulitz, 29, were first spotted out together in March of 2018, and they went public with their relationship shortly after, just months before he popped the question.

This is the third marriage for Klum, who is also a mother to four kids -- daughter Leni, from her relationship with Flavio Briatore, and sons Henry and Johan and daughter Lou, from her nine-year marriage to singer Seal. She was also married to celebrity hair stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.

Kaulitz was also previously married to Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018.

While Klum remained relatively tight-lipped about her nuptials when chatting with ET in February, she did share that her wedding plans are "coming along!"

"We're two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized," she joked. See more on their romance in the video below.

