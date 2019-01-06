Heidi Klum and her fiance, Tom Kaulitz, are so in love at the 2019 Golden Globes!

The couple, who recently got engaged over the holidays, was glowing as they smiled on the red carpet. Klum was whimsical in a black Monique Lhuillier bustier tulle gown adorned with floral appliques. The Tokio Hotel guitarist matched in a classic suit and bow tie.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The supermodel announced their engagement on Christmas Eve via Instagram. She shared a sweet picture that showed off her gorgeous ring. Klum, 45, and Kaulitz, 29, were first spotted out together in March of 2018, and went public with their relationship later in the year.

She opened up about the age difference last summer in an interview:

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” Klum told InStyle. “That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

