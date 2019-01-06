Alison Brie Is a Complete Dream in Blue at the 2019 Golden Globes

Alison Brie is breathtaking in blue.

The GLOW actress, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series, made our jaws drop in a frothy, light blue tulle gown accented by black velvet bows on the shoulders by Vera Wang that revealed an embellished bralette.

Brie complemented the beautiful look with a wavy updo, smokey eyes and a peachy pink lip.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The star posed with her handsome husband, Dave Franco, who was dapper in a bow tie and velvet embroidered suit jacket.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

For more red carpet arrivals, peek our gallery below:

