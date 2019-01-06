Sandra Oh Wows in White on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Sandra Oh is stunning in white!

The Killing Eve actress kicked off the 2019 Golden Globe Awards red carpet in a white draped gown by Versace. For glam, Oh rocked a voluminous, wavy bob for an Old Hollywood vibe, complete with glitzy diamond earrings and bracelets from Forevermark.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Oh, who is nominated for best actress in a dramatic television series, is co-hosting tonight's ceremony with comedian Andy Samberg. The adorable twosome posed together for the cameras. Samberg looked handsome in a Brunello Cucinelli tux and bow tie.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

