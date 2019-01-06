Expect to see some similar accessories on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet!

For the second year in a row, celebrities will show their support for the Time's Up movement when they make their way to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles for the annual awards ceremony.

This year, stars will be wearing ribbons and bracelets in protest of sexual harassment and misconduct across the globe, and to support the idea of doubling the number of women in leadership. The new creations were designed by Nocturnal Animals costume designer/stylist Arianne Phillips, who came up with the movement's logo and official pin design last year. She took to Instagram late Saturday to give fans a peek at the new "Time'sUpx2" ribbons:

"What a difference a year makes," she captioned it. "#timesupx2 #timesup@goldenglobes."

Debra Messing, who has been an advocate of the initiative since the beginning, also posted to Instagram, sharing a photo of the black, white and red bracelet design.

"A year ago, we embarked on a campaign to create safer work places. Since then, thousands of survivors have been provided resources through the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. We created the Fund because all people deserve to be safe at work, but safety alone is far from our end goal," the Will and Grace star, who is nominated for Best Actress in a musical or comedy series, explained. "It's the bare minimum. Sexual harassment stems from an in balance of power. Issues of workplace safety for women, and especially for women of color, are but a symptom of the power imbalance that plagues nearly every sector."

"We won't stop fighting until there is gender balance in leadership and all women have opportunity to reach their full potential at work. It's been a record year for women, with a landmark number elected to Congress and a slew of diverse firsts, but we still have so far to go," she continued. "And it's not because women aren't working hard enough or aren't capable enough. The system is fundamentally broken. Women areover-represented in many low paying jobs but under represented in leadership positions across nearly every industry. We shoulder greater caregiving responsibilities for children and elderly parents and are more likely to live in poverty. This picture is not acceptable. That's why, at the beginning of our second year, we are launching #TIMESUPX2, to double the number of women in leadership and across other spaces where women are under represented."

Meanwhile, Big Little Lies star Laura Dern reflected on all the success Time's Up has seen thus far, while encouraging supporters that "we're not stopping anytime soon."

"I couldn't be more honored to be attending the Golden Globes on behalf of my film, The Tale, that addresses child sexual abuse and the stories we tell ourselves to survive," wrote Dern. "We will all be back together tonight with continued commitment of sharing our stories and our voices together. Join us! #TIMESUPx2."

"Time'sUpx2" bracelets and T-shirts are currently available for $5 on the campaign's official website.

In addition to last year's official Time's Up pins, the majority of celebrities attending the 2018 Golden Globes donned black on the red carpet in support of the movement. Click through the slideshow below to see looks from supporters like Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, and click here to read ET's predictions on what the A-listers will wear at this year's big event.

The 2019 Golden Globes air on NBC at 8 p.m ET / 5 p.m. PT.

