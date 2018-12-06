Golden Globe Nominations 2019: See the Complete List

There's going to be plenty to toast to at this year's Golden Globes. (As if being in the presence of Meryl Streep isn't reason enough to throw back some bubbly.)

The always illustrious, occasionally confounding Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with the help of celebrity ambassadors Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater, announced the nominations for the 2019 Globes bright and early on Thursday. Watch the HFPA's official live stream, below, and tune into ET Live for complete Golden Globes coverage.

We won't know who takes home the show's brand spankin' new hardware until the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Jan. 6 -- the official start of awards season -- but, until then, see which stars of TV and film have the pleasure of just being nominated:

BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin Manuel-Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

BEST SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

BEST ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE MOTION PICTURE

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'

"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Shallow," A Star is Born

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Killing Eve

Pose

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Antonio Bandares, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assanssination of Gianni Versarce: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Stephan James, Homecoming

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Allison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will and Grace

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Henry Winkler, Barry

