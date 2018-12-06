Golden Globe Nominations 2019: See the Complete List
There's going to be plenty to toast to at this year's Golden Globes. (As if being in the presence of Meryl Streep isn't reason enough to throw back some bubbly.)
The always illustrious, occasionally confounding Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with the help of celebrity ambassadors Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater, announced the nominations for the 2019 Globes bright and early on Thursday. Watch the HFPA's official live stream, below, and tune into ET Live for complete Golden Globes coverage.
We won't know who takes home the show's brand spankin' new hardware until the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Jan. 6 -- the official start of awards season -- but, until then, see which stars of TV and film have the pleasure of just being nominated:
BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Mary Poppins Returns
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin Manuel-Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
BEST DIRECTOR
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
BEST SCREENPLAY
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book
BEST ANIMATED MOTION PICTURE
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE MOTION PICTURE
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Shallow," A Star is Born
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Killing Eve
Pose
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE
Antonio Bandares, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assanssination of Gianni Versarce: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Stephan James, Homecoming
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Allison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will and Grace
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler, Barry
