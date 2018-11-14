It's an exciting time for the Elbas!

Just a week after Idris Elba was namedPeople's Sexiest Man Alive, his daughter, Isan, has been revealed as the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 16-year-old at the reveal press conference at The Henry in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she dished on the best advice her father gave her about her new gig -- and the tips she'll think twice about following.

"My heart stopped," Isan said of her reaction to being named Golden Globe Ambassador. "I was like, jumping and screaming and all over the house, like, 'Are you sure? Are you sure they picked me?' I was not even completely sure."

Isan, whose mom is makeup artist and businesswoman Kim Elba, called the honor "surreal," and shared that she was looking forward to being with her father at the awards show. "He travels a whole bunch, so for him to have the time this time, and for me to be there at the same time, is going to be really cool."

"He told me tonight just to be cool and that this is a great honor, and that this is something I should be proud of, and I should hold myself as I'm proud of it, so he's really, really happy for me, because I've never done anything like this before," she gushed, before revealing the one tip she won't be following.

"He told me to wing the speech," she dished. "I'll stick with the paper."

This isn't the first time Isan has disagreed with her father, however. As she told ET, she's not exactly on board with his Sexiest Man Alive title. "I was looking forward to seeing who it was, and then when I found out it was him, it was kind of awkward. I don't really agree... handsome, yeah, but I can't, no. It's really weird," she joked.

But Isan is looking forward to following in her dad's Hollywood footsteps.

"I've always trained to be an actress, but he directed Yardie last year, and I got to see the whole process, and I thought it was really cool, so I'm really thinking about being a filmmaker now. As well [as] doing acting on the side, maybe," she expressed. "But being a filmmaker is probably what I want to be."

"I think he's going to point me in the right direction. I want to go to NYU," she revealed. "He's really supportive of that."

Idris previously opened up about his daughter during the 2017 junket for Molly's Game, telling ET that she's his "sounding board."

"My daughter, weirdly enough, at 15 is so, like -- she pushes buttons! I'm her dad, she sees me in the public eye and she just questions me about things," he said at the time. "You know, I can be completely honest with her, 'cause I can't lie to her. She won't have it. She can see right through."

See more on the actor in the video below.

