Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive 2018

Blake Shelton’s reign is over – Idris Elba has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2018.

The 46-year-old British hunk was crowned with the honor during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Golden Globe-winning Elba is the 33rd Hollywood star to be named the magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive since the annual campaign started in 1985. Back then, Mel Gibson, who was 29 at the time, received the honor.

Others who have taken on the coveted title -- which includes an appearance on the cover of People -- include Johnny Depp in both 2003 and 2009, George Clooney in 1997 and 2006, Brad Pitt in 1995 and 2000, and David Beckham in 2015.

After earning the title for 2017, Shelton told People that he thought they must be running out of contenders when he learned the news.

“[I thought] that y’all must be running out of people,” he joked. “Like, wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”

