George Clooney celebrates Halloween a little differently since becoming a father of twins. The 57-year-old A-list actor opened up to ET at Casamigos’s second Halloween party at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Clooney missed the first night of Casamigos fun in Los Angeles over the weekend because he opted to instead stay home with his 1-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. His business partner, Rande Gerber, and his wife, Cindy Crawford, did attend, however, and dressed up as rock stars with their two kids, Kaia and Presley Gerber.

“Last night, they were dressed up as rock stars, and I was dressed up as a guy cleaning crap out of a baby’s diaper,” Clooney joked to ET. "It was a fantastic costume. Oh, so much fun, you could imagine the fun I had last night.”

For the second night of revelry, Clooney and Gerber dressed up as a pilots with their flight attendant Crawford by their side.

The 52-year-old supermodel opened up about the costume switch, saying, “You don’t want to do the same thing two nights in a row. Last night, we kinda had a thing going with our kids and then tonight we are flying to Vegas, and it was like, I guess the whole flight thing.”

The guys joked about downing lots of their tequila for the bash, with Gerber, 56, quipping, "I have a pretty good liver, you?”

Clooney replied, "Getting a new one next week."

While the flight crew costumes were pretty epic, the Oscar winner admitted that he’s worn some not-so-good Halloween getups over the years.

"Oh, I’ve done some terrible costumes. I went as a milk carton with my face sticking out the side that said ‘Have you seen this child lately?’ That was a bad one,” he confessed. "I’ve done some terrible ones, but that was 30 years ago. I can’t be held responsible for that.”

