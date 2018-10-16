George Clooney's latest project hits close to home!

The 57-year-old actor's third Nespresso commercial is about to drop in the U.S., and this time, he's on a "quest" to find the best coffee. Only ET has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the new spot -- where Clooney reveals that his journey for morning coffee has become even more important since welcoming twins.

"I wake up, diapers are changed -- they change my diapers -- and then I do actually make coffee for my wife and myself," the Oscar winner reveals. "We start the day off with a little Nespresso in the morning."

"Then we actually go to work, because now I have to pay for these children that I have. They gotta go to school at some point, I hear," he jokes. "I didn't."

Clooney, who welcomed twins Alexander and Ella with wife Amal in June 2017, notes that his personal life isn't the only thing that has recently changed.

"When I was young and lively, they just put me in a suit. Things have changed," he joked of his Nespresso ads. "The fun part is, I always get to play some version of a bit of a mess along the way, and this time, I'm in search of coffee."

Nespresso's latest commercial, titled "The Quest," shows Clooney all dressed up in medieval garb, playing a knight who's just slain a dragon for his queen (played by Natalie Dormer). His next mission proves to be a little more difficult, until he comes across a good cup of Nespresso coffee.

Watch the commercial below:

Clooney's gig with Nespresso and the sale of his Casamigos tequila brand recently made him Forbes' highest paid actor of 2018, despite not starring in a single film this year.

Amid all that success, however, he's still focused on his life back home, and recently introduced himself as "Amal Clooney's husband" during a speaking engagement.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

George Clooney Introduces Himself as 'Amal's Husband' at Power of Women Event

George Clooney and Wife Amal Are All Smiles on Romantic Date 3 Weeks After Scooter Crash

George Clooney and Kylie Jenner Among Top 10 Highest-Earning Celebrities

Related Gallery