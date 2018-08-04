Nothing lifts your spirits like a good meal -- and great company.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were all smiles as they stepped out for an intimate dinner date near Lake Como on Friday, three weeks after his scary scooter crash. The couple, who own a villa nearby, took a minute to greet locals as they left Gatto Nero in Cernobbio, Italy, hand in hand.

Amal looked chic in a black-and-white asymmetrical striped dress, which she paired with dangling earrings and nude heels. She left her hair down, and pulled over one shoulder. George, meanwhile, was sharp in a suit and white button-down.

Backgrid

George was involved in a scooter crash in Sardinia, Italy, on July 10, during which a source told ET he was thrown about 20 feet in the air after being hit by a car. Just days later, however, the 57-year-old actor was seen walking unassisted effortlessly on the set of Catch 22 in Sutri, Italy.

A source told ET at the time that while George was on the mend, the incident left Amal "scared."

"George's motorcycle accident scared everyone in his family and especially Amal. She wants to ensure George will be there for the long haul and this collision was frightening for her,” the source said. "No one blames her for worrying. George is not only the love of her life but the father of her children, so she just wants to ensure his safety."

"He has been taking it easy and focusing on his recovery. He feels lucky because he didn't suffer any permanent injuries and no broken bones, but his body is still stiff and sore," ET's source added.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

George Clooney 'Taking It Easy' After Scooter Accident

George Clooney and Kylie Jenner Among Top 10 Highest-Earning Celebrities

George Clooney Walks Unassisted Just Five Days After Terrifying Scooter Crash -- Pic

Related Gallery