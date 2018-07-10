George Clooney Injured in Scooter Accident in Italy

George Clooney has been involved in an accident.

Italian authorities confirm to ET that the 57-year-old actor was involved in a traffic collision while riding his scooter near Olbia, Italy, on Tuesday morning. According to the authorities, Clooney's scooter collided with the car.

He was taken to John Paul II hospital in Olbia, Italy, for his injuries, but according to NBC News, has already been discharged. He is currently in Italy filming Catch-22, a mini-series that he is producing, starring in, and directing.

NBC News reporter Claudio Lavanga tweeted Tuesday morning, "#carabinieri in Olbia tell @NBCNews 'At 08am @georgeclooney was riding his scooter on the State Road 125 towards Olbia. A car did not respect the right of way and hit him. He fell. The car driver called an ambulance. MRI was negative, and he is not seriously injured."

The Clooney family, including Amal Clooney, and the couple's 1-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, have relocated to Italy for the filming. Earlier this month, George and Amal were spotted out together on a romantic date night at La Tavernetta in Sardinia.

More to come…

RELATED CONTENT:

George and Amal Clooney Make $100,000 Donation to Help Immigrant Children Separated from Families

Amal Clooney Is the Epitome of Elegance at London Gala -- See Her Stunning Gown

George & Amal Clooney and More Happily Married Celebrity Couples Who Quickly Tied the Knot

Related Gallery