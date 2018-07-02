Amal Clooney Sizzles in a Sexy Black-and-White Mini for Date Night in Italy -- See the Pic!

Amal and George Clooney enjoyed an evening out at La Tavernetta restaurant in Porto San Paolo, Sardinia, Italy, and Amal stunned in a fashion-forward outfit, per usual.

The human rights lawyer wowed in a sexy white ruched mini with sweetheart bustier neckline and shiny black corset-like strap detail down the bodice. She paired the flirty frock with lace-up espadrille pumps and a patent leather clutch. The actor matched his love in a black button-down shirt and white denim.

Amal's statement dress is a far more interesting alternative to basic LBDs and proves she continues to pleasantly surprise us with her bold fashion choices, as she did with the voluminous harem trousers she donned at the airport.

See the 40-year-old style star's latest look below, and let's hope she'll be serving up more head-turning ensembles during their time in Italy.

TheImageDirect.com

Watch Amal's heart-warming speech about George as he was honored at the AFI Gala.

RELATED CONTENT:

George and Amal Clooney Admit Some of the Most Adorable Things They Do for Each Other (Exclusive)

George and Amal Clooney Make $100,000 Donation to Help Immigrant Children Separated from Families

Amal Clooney Is the Epitome of Elegance at London Gala -- See Her Stunning Gown