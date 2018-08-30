Channing Tatum is certainly keeping busy in his new single life. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a photo of his latest creative endeavor.

"This was my attempt at creating a sculpture of Picasso’s Guitarist,” he captioned the image. "It was starting out OK. Then I had to get different clay for the hands. Then my daughter destroyed it. Hahahaha, oh well. Start a new.”

Tatum doesn’t seem to hold any grudges against his 5-year-old daughter, Everly. In fact, he seems to be enjoying quality father-daughter time since his split from wife Jenna Dewan earlier this year.

Tatum isn’t the first A-lister to take up sculpting in the wake of a high-profile split.

Brad Pitt opened up about his new love of sculpting in May’s GQ Style. The 54-year-old actor took up the hobby after his split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

"If I’m not creating something, doing something, putting it out there, then I’ll just be creating scenarios of fiery demise in my mind,” Pitt explained. "I’m making everything. I’m working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood. Just trying to learn the materials. You know, I surprise myself. But it’s a very, very lonely occupation.”

Pitt and Jolie are still in the middle of a very ugly divorce, while Tatum and Dewan seem to have had a rather amicable breakup.

Here's what Dewan recently had to say about her ex:

