Idris Elba Joins the Star-Studded Cast of 'Cats' Film Adaptation

Idris Elba’s next role sounds purrr-fect for him!

The English thespian is just the latest A-lister who’s been tapped to join the forthcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Cats, according to multiple outlets.

He will be playing Macavity, the villainous feline of the story, which centers around a pack of cats called the Jellicles who must decide among them, who must make “the Jellicle choice” -- the event of a cat ascending, in order to be reborn into a new life.

This certainly isn’t the first time Elba has signed on to play the bad guy. In Star Trek Beyond and Beasts of No Nation he’s took on the projects' antagonists. This isn’t even the first time he’s taken on a fearsome cat. In Disney’s Jungle Book, he played Shere Khan, a ferocious Bengal tiger who is after Mowgli (Neel Sethi).

The cast for the upcoming film already includes Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is one of Broadway’s long-running shows. It is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, a collection of poems by T.S. Eliot.

Elba is currently filming the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. In it, he’ll once again be playing the bad guy.

