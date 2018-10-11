"The diamond in the rough."

The official first teaser for the upcoming live-action version of Aladdin is officially here! The exciting trailer dropped on Thursday night, and it's pure magic. The minute-and-a-half clip begins with a wide shot of the sandy dunes and a flying Iago. As "Arabian Nights" starts playing, we are transported to the magical Cave of Wonder. Just when we thought we had seen it all, the teaser cuts to Mena Massoud dressed as the one and only Aladdin grabbing the magic lamp, just as a softer version of "Friend Like Me" begins to play.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Also part of the cast is Will Smith as the iconic Genie, Naomi Scott is playing Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari is taking on the role of villain Jafar. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie who partnered with John August in writing the script.

This exciting trailer comes a day after Smith posted the film's first poster. "LEMME OUT!! 🧞 Can’t wait for y’all to see Me BLUE! :-) #aladdin," he captioned the Instagram post.

Last September, Smith shared the first cast photo from the set. "We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on," Smith wrote. "Here we go!"

The retelling of the 1992 animated Disney classic is set to arrive in theaters on May 24, 2019.

