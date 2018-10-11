It’s time to meet… Brixton!

On Thursday, Dwayne Johnson treated fans to their first glimpse at Idris Elba, who plays the villain in his upcoming film, Hobbs & Shaw, a spinoff from the Fast and Furious franchise centered on Luke Hubbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

In the black-and-white image, Elba makes his way through an unfinished building floor seemingly littered with broken glass and crates. His gun is drawn as faceless, helmeted henchmen follow closely behind. The entire crew looks battle-ready in body armor and packing firearms. It’s unclear what Brixton’s agenda is but it definitely involves getting their hands dirty.

“I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains,” Johnson captioned the image. “A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW.”

“The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS,” Johnson added. “So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!!”

Although the details of the film’s plot are being kept under wraps at this point, it’s a safe bet Hobbs and Shaw will be partnering up to stop Brixton from completing some unspeakable crime.

Johnson also recently shared a still of himself and Statham on the exact same set, sans the mess.

"Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, 'HOBBS & SHAW' with my ace @jasonstatham," he wrote. "We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans."

Prior to filming on the spinoff began, Statham also shared his excitement with ET that he’d be filming with Elba.

“Idris is a tough nut,” he said at the premiere of The Meg in August. “I have a lot of respect for Idris. He’s a real martial artist. And we're gonna have a good time.”

