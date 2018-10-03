Hobbs and Shaw are back!

Dwayne Johnson shared the first look at the upcoming Fast and the Furious spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, on Wednesday. The black-and-white pic features the actor and Jason Statham having an intense stare down.

"FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. F**k getting along 😈," Johnson captioned the Instagram shot. "Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, 'HOBBS & SHAW' with my ace @jasonstatham. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans. #TheOutlawLawman #TheInternationalSpy #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019."

Directed by David Leitch, Hobbs and Shaw focuses on Johnson's US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs forming an unlikely alliance with Statham's Deckard Shaw. Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba, who will play the villain, also co-star.

Statham had previously spotted a photo from his first day on the set, captioning the shot: "Day 1 on 'Hobbs & Shaw' movie. Getting the instructions from an old pal and the Director of our film @davidmleitch. Massive respect to you Dave for the incredible vision and scope you have planned for this movie. There are big things to come! The other big thing to come will be arriving imminently, that’s if he can peel himself away from his stack of pancakes. My partner in crime on this one, the colossal and world wide loved and respected @therock Just warming things up for you brother! See you on British soil soon."

While the cast is excited to jump onboard the spinoff, the project has had some major drama. Last year, Tyrese Gibson slammed Johnson for supposedly delaying the release of Fast 9 and, instead, pushing up Hobbs and Shaw’s premiere date.

"You still promoting a movie that no one wants to see made you clown," Gibson wrote in one tweet. He later ended his Twitter rant by writing: "He's on twitter and won't hit my cell @TheRock this is the people's champ? #ShawHobbsEpicFailure you came here to break up the fast family.”

The Rock, on his end, defended the movie, tweeting, "My goal from day 1 was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out. #HobbsShaw2019." Earlier this year, Johnson also confirmed that he hadn't spoken to Gibson since their fallout.

See more on the drama in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paul Walker: Remembering the 'Fast & Furious' Star, Nearly 5 Years After His Tragic Death (Exclusive)

The Rock Announces Idris Elba Will Play the Villain in ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff

Dwayne Johnson Shades Vin Diesel, Hints That He May Not Return to 'Fast & Furious' Franchise

Related Gallery