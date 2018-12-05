2019 Golden Globe Nominations: How to Watch

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are almost here!

The 76th annual awards show will kick off live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, honoring the best in film and TV. But as we patiently wait for the star-studded ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be announcing this year's nominees on Thursday.

From where to watch to who's presenting, here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globes nominations announcement!

What Time Does It Start?: The nominees will be revealed live from Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 8:05 a.m. ET/5:05 a.m. PT.

Where to Watch: The nominations ceremony will be streamed live on the Golden Globes Facebook page, as well as their website. Also stay tuned right here to ETonline.com -- we'll be posting the full list of nominees as soon as they're announced.

Who's Presenting?: Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews and Christian Slater will reveal the honorees, alongside this year's Golden Globe ambassador, Isan Elba (the 16-year-old daughter of actor Idris Elba), and HFPA president Meher Tatna.

Anything Special to Watch Out For This Year?: Yes! The HFPA teased earlier this week that they plan to make "a major announcement" about the annual ceremony prior to revealing this year's nominees.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live coast to coast on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 6 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET from The Beverly Hilton. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear highlights from last year's ceremony.

