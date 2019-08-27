Awards

Awards Season 2019-2020: Key Dates to Know for Emmys, Oscars and More

By John Boone‍
The road to the 2020 Academy Awards starts...now?!

It's never too early to start talking Oscars -- especially now that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has bumped up their ceremony's date, resulting in an overall shortened awards season. Before that, there will be the Emmys and Golden Globes, the GRAMMYs and BAFTAs and Indie Spirit Awards.

ET's handy guide to all the awards season dates you'll need to put on your calendar is here to make sure you don't miss any of the mile markers as Hollywood celebrates the best in TV, music, movies and more. Below, you'll find the most important dates categorized by awards show and scroll on to see the full month-by-month list.

The Emmys

Nominations: See the full list here
Ceremony: Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California
Host: None
Watch on: Fox

The Golden Globes

Nominations announced: Monday, Dec. 9
Ceremony: Sunday, Jan. 5

Where: The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California
Host: TBA
Watch on: NBC

The GRAMMYs

Nominations announced: Wednesday, Nov. 20
Ceremony: Sunday, Jan. 26

Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
Host: TBA
Watch on: CBS

The Oscars

Nominations announced: Monday, Jan. 13 (with the nominees luncheon to follow on Jan. 27)
Ceremony: Sunday, Feb. 9

Where: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California
Host: TBA
Watch on: ABC

And here is every awards season date, presented chronologically:

August

Aug. 28-Sept. 7: Venice Film Festival
Aug. 30-Sept. 2: Telluride Film Festival

September

Sept. 5-15: Toronto International Film Festival
Sept. 14-15: Creative Arts Emmys 
Sept. 22: Emmys

October

Oct. 27: Academy Governors Awards

November

Nov. 10: People's Choice Awards 
Nov. 14: Latin GRAMMY Awards
Nov. 20: GRAMMY Award nominations announced
Nov. 21: Film Independent Spirit Award nominations announced
Nov. 24: American Music Awards

December

Dec. 2: Gotham Awards 
Dec. 3: National Board of Review honorees announced
Dec. 9: Golden Globe nominations announced
Dec. 9: Art Directors Guild Award nominations announced
Dec. 10: Costume Designers Guild Award nominations announced
Dec. 11: SAG Award nominations announced
Dec. 11: American Cinema Editors Eddie nominations announced

January

Jan. 2: Oscar nominations voting opens
Jan. 3: American Society of Cinematographers Awards nominations announced
Jan. 5: Golden Globes 
Jan. 6: Writers Guild of America Award nominations announced
Jan. 7: Oscar nominations voting closes
Jan. 7: DGA Award nominations announced
Jan. 7: PGA Awards nominations announced
Jan. 12: Critics Choice Awards 
Jan. 13: Oscar nominations announced
Jan. 17: American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards
Jan. 18: PGA Awards 
Jan. 19: SAG Awards
Jan. 25: DGA Awards
Jan. 25: American Society of Cinematographers Awards
Jan. 26: GRAMMY Awards 
Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon
Jan. 28: Costume Designers Guild Awards 
Jan. 30: Final Oscar voting opens

February

Feb. 1: Art Directors Guild Awards
Feb. 1: WGA Awards 
Feb. 2: BAFTA Awards 
Feb. 4: Final Oscar voting closes
Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards 
Feb. 9: Oscars

