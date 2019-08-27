Awards Season 2019-2020: Key Dates to Know for Emmys, Oscars and More

The road to the 2020 Academy Awards starts...now?!

It's never too early to start talking Oscars -- especially now that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has bumped up their ceremony's date, resulting in an overall shortened awards season. Before that, there will be the Emmys and Golden Globes, the GRAMMYs and BAFTAs and Indie Spirit Awards.

ET's handy guide to all the awards season dates you'll need to put on your calendar is here to make sure you don't miss any of the mile markers as Hollywood celebrates the best in TV, music, movies and more. Below, you'll find the most important dates categorized by awards show and scroll on to see the full month-by-month list.

The Emmys

Nominations: See the full list here

Ceremony: Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California

Host: None

Watch on: Fox

The Golden Globes

Nominations announced: Monday, Dec. 9

Ceremony: Sunday, Jan. 5

Where: The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California

Host: TBA

Watch on: NBC

The GRAMMYs

Nominations announced: Wednesday, Nov. 20

Ceremony: Sunday, Jan. 26

Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

Host: TBA

Watch on: CBS

The Oscars

Nominations announced: Monday, Jan. 13 (with the nominees luncheon to follow on Jan. 27)

Ceremony: Sunday, Feb. 9

Where: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California

Host: TBA

Watch on: ABC

And here is every awards season date, presented chronologically:

August

Aug. 28-Sept. 7: Venice Film Festival

Aug. 30-Sept. 2: Telluride Film Festival

September

Sept. 5-15: Toronto International Film Festival

Sept. 14-15: Creative Arts Emmys

Sept. 22: Emmys

October

Oct. 27: Academy Governors Awards

November

Nov. 10: People's Choice Awards

Nov. 14: Latin GRAMMY Awards

Nov. 20: GRAMMY Award nominations announced

Nov. 21: Film Independent Spirit Award nominations announced

Nov. 24: American Music Awards

December

Dec. 2: Gotham Awards

Dec. 3: National Board of Review honorees announced

Dec. 9: Golden Globe nominations announced

Dec. 9: Art Directors Guild Award nominations announced

Dec. 10: Costume Designers Guild Award nominations announced

Dec. 11: SAG Award nominations announced

Dec. 11: American Cinema Editors Eddie nominations announced

January

Jan. 2: Oscar nominations voting opens

Jan. 3: American Society of Cinematographers Awards nominations announced

Jan. 5: Golden Globes

Jan. 6: Writers Guild of America Award nominations announced

Jan. 7: Oscar nominations voting closes

Jan. 7: DGA Award nominations announced

Jan. 7: PGA Awards nominations announced

Jan. 12: Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 13: Oscar nominations announced

Jan. 17: American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards

Jan. 18: PGA Awards

Jan. 19: SAG Awards

Jan. 25: DGA Awards

Jan. 25: American Society of Cinematographers Awards

Jan. 26: GRAMMY Awards

Jan. 27: Oscar nominees luncheon

Jan. 28: Costume Designers Guild Awards

Jan. 30: Final Oscar voting opens

February

Feb. 1: Art Directors Guild Awards

Feb. 1: WGA Awards

Feb. 2: BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4: Final Oscar voting closes

Feb. 8: Film Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9: Oscars

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmy Awards Will Officially Go Hostless in 2019, Fox Says

2019 Emmys by the Numbers: Breaking Down All the Historic Facts, Trivia and Groundbreaking Nominations

Laura Dern Re-elected to Board of Governors as the Academy Sets Oscars Dates Through 2022