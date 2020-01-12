Celebs were utterly chic at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet!

Hollywood's brightest stars brought their fashion A-game on Sunday to honor the best in film and television. As expected, there was no shortage of exquisite designer duds at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, that night, keeping the fashionable spirit of awards season going.

Although every single star looked beautiful, there was a group of standouts who really caught our attention from the get go.

Little Women actress Florence Pugh continues to solidify herself as fashion's newest It girl. Pugh was impeccable in an ornate silver paillette-adorned Prada dress and arrow-shaped Messika drop earrings. For glam, the British beauty opted for an upswept hairdo with height and metallic eyes.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez took our breath away in a curve-hugging embellished beige dress from Georges Hobeika that featured sexy mesh cutouts. J.Lo blinged herself out in nearly 100 carats of Harry Winston diamonds (casual).

George Pimentel/WireImage

Billy Porter did not disappoint in a two-tone teal jumpsuit outfit, custom-designed by Hogan McLaughlin. The David Bowie-inspired number boasted an architectural shape and an extra wide-leg silhouette. The Pose actor completed the statement look by rocking temporary butterfly tattoos all over his decolletage and arms.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

See the rest of ET's picks of the best dressed celebs from the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards by clicking through the gallery, below.

