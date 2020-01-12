Joaquin Phoenix kept his promise!

On Sunday for the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, the 45-year-old actor rocked the same Stella McCartney tuxedo he wore to the Golden Globes. McCartney, the fashion designer behind Phoenix's sustainably made custom suit, announced on Twitter last week the Joker star would rewear the tux throughout the rest of awards season to "reduce waste."

This time, Phoenix styled the tux with a tie instead of a bow tie. He walked the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet alongside his sister Rain, who donned a cream-colored jumpsuit. Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor.

Phoenix is an avid advocate for the environment. Both of his acceptance speeches at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globes touched on climate change. This week, the actor joined Jane Fonda on the steps of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., to protest and was arrested.

Not everyone has been praising Phoenix's rewearing in the name of environmentalism. Former FOX News anchor Megyn Kelly mocked his efforts by responding to a tweet, expressing that the actor and McCartney are "out of touch."

