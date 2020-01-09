Megyn Kelly is not impressed with Joaquin Phoenix's effort to be more eco-friendly during awards season.

On Monday, designer Stella McCartney tweeted that the 45-year-old actor -- who spoke out about environmentalism during his speech for his Best Actor Golden Globe win on Sunday -- will wear the same custom tuxedo by her namesake brand all awards season long in order to reduce waste. While many applauded the decision, 49-year-old Kelly mocked Phoenix's gesture when she replied to a tweet reading, "My husband and his coworkers wear the same firefighter outfit when they go into burning buildings to try to save people. But yeah, good for you Joaquin and Stella."

Kelly responded, "Well said @JaniceDean. How out of touch are these ppl?? Oh the sacrifice! Just ONE tuxedo! Spare us."

Well said @JaniceDean. How out of touch are these ppl?? Oh the sacrifice! Just ONE tuxedo! Spare us. https://t.co/wIJBTVgSP6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 8, 2020

Kelly has recently been more vocal on social media, after having stayed relatively quiet when she left NBC last January following her controversial on-air comments defending blackface in Halloween costumes. On Monday, she got into a heated Twitter feud with director Ava DuVernay over DuVernay's defense of former professional football player Colin Kaepernick.

When Kaepernick tweeted on Saturday, "There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism" in response to the escalating tension between Iran and the United States, Kelly replied, "Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud?"

When DuVernay wrote, "Shame on you, Megyn," Kelly fired back.

"No, I will not be shamed over calling out bullsh** claims of racism -- which undermine the legitimate claims," Kelly wrote. "Killing a terrorist is not about skin color; it's about protecting our country from a guy who murdered hundreds of Americans, period."

After DuVernay called her "ignorant," "attention seeking," and "desperate" and said she was muting her, Kelly got the last word, writing, "Work on shaming someone else."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Kelly tweeted that she cried while watching Bombshell, which revolves around the sexual harassment scandal at FOX News that involved her. In the film, Kelly is played by Charlize Theron.

"I wasn't sure if I wanted to say anything re Bombshell, a film re sex harass. at Fox," Kelly wrote. "But in the end I wanted the women who lived it to have the last word. A group of us got together and watched, cried, and set the record straight."

For more on her thoughts on Bombshell, watch the video below:

