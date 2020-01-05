Megyn Kelly is in hot water with director Ava DuVernay after comments she made on Twitter in response to former professional footballer Colin Kaepernick.

It all started when Kaepernick tweeted on Saturday that “there is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.” A few hours later, Kelly retweeted the athlete’s remarks, adding, “Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud?”

Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud? https://t.co/sfc1Yz3phY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2020

The comments caught the attention of DuVernay, who responded Sunday afternoon by writing, “Shame on you, Megyn.” Within minutes the two got into a Twitter feud, with Kelly pushing back by claiming that she “will not be shamed.”

Shame on you, Megyn. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 5, 2020

“No, I will not be shamed over calling out bullsh** claims of racism -- which undermine the legitimate claims,” Kelly wrote. “Killing a terrorist is not about skin color; it’s about protecting our country from a guy who murdered hundreds of Americans, period.”

No, I will not be shamed over calling out bullshit claims of racism - which undermine the legitimate claims. Killing a terrorist is not about skin color; it’s about protecting our country from a guy who murdered hundreds of Americans, period. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 5, 2020

The back-and-forth led to DuVernay calling Kelly “ignorant,” “attention seeking,” and “desperate.”

“You should be ashamed. Educate yourself before you talk about racism and legitimate claims,” the director responded. “You sound like what you are. Ignorant. Attention seeking. And desperate. That will be all.” She then followed up with a screengrab of Kelly’s Twitter account being “muted.”

While DuVernay quickly shut down the feud in a matter of minutes, Kelly attempted to get the last word in by writing, “Work on shaming someone else.”

Kelly is no stranger to having people have strong reactions to her commentary.

It’s also why Charlize Theron said she was conflicted about portraying the journalist in Bombshell, the Golden Globe-nominated film about the women of FOX News who exposed the Roger Ailes sexual misconduct scandal and took down the TV titan.

“I loved when Megyn took it to Trump. I admired her sharpness, her wit. She was fearless. But when my production company received the script for Bombshell, I was conflicted about playing her,” Theron, who has since earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance, told W Magazine. “I personally felt uncomfortable with some of the stuff that she's said.”

Ultimately, Theron felt “it's an important story,” she told ET, adding, “It was written really well, and I think it was the writing, and the filmmaker, that made me realize it was in the right hands… We need to tell these stories, for sure.”

