It was an eventful day in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House was launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump -- and Hollywood has something to say about it!

The start of the official impeachment investigation of Trump comes after the administration was asked to hand over information about a complaint made by a whistleblower in the intelligence services, which was based on alleged comments Trump made to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, CBS News reports. Per the publication, Trump admitted to making a call and having them look into Joe Biden's son, Hunter's, business deals with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, after Pelosi's announcement, many celebrities took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

"Oh yes we can can can !!!#ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW," Rosie O'Donnell wrote alongside a video of her thanking Pelosi. "I never thought this day would come."

Ava DuVernay also posted a gif of herself at the Emmy's, tweeting: "We are dressed and ready for the #ImpeachmentParty. What are you wearing?"

We are dressed and ready for the #ImpeachmentParty. What are you wearing? pic.twitter.com/Svwqw3RWAh — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 24, 2019

See more reactions, below:

I thought to myself, “I don’t know who had a worse day, and who I should feel more sorry for, Boris or Donald?”



And then I thought, “No, I don’t feel bad for either, and I actually hope neither can sleep tonight.”



I plan to sleep like a baby. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 24, 2019

#ConaldTrump brought this on himself. The Democrats were cautious until the last straw. He truly believes he, and he alone, is above the law. If nothing else, he is mentally unfit. Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry of Trump https://t.co/r3ybdEHx8v — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 24, 2019

Icon and true leader @repjohnlewis continuing his legacy today of “good trouble” #ITMFA — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) September 24, 2019

It’s a truly beautiful thing that #ImpeachTrump and #NationalVoterRegistrationDay are both happening on the same day. Mazel. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 25, 2019

Impeach. — Nina West (@NinaWest) September 25, 2019

We cannot let the impeachment inquiry be limited to solely the Ukraine allegations



That would essentially absolve Trump of all his other malfeasance because the prospects of getting another impeachment proceeding started after the first are minuscule. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

I have said from JUMP that @SpeakerPelosi had a plan. She is a master at this. She has ninja-level skills. I support her 100% and know that SHE knows what she is doing. She is out here Making America Great Again, FrFr! 👌🏻 #ImpeachThe... pic.twitter.com/9c0OqruSCQ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 24, 2019

Democrats have been trying to #ImpeachTrump since the day he was elected. This current effort will fail as all the others. This is just more collusion illusion delusion bullshit — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 24, 2019

