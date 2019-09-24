Rosie O'Donnell, Ava DuVernay & More Celebs React to Nancy Pelosi’s Formal Donald Trump Impeachment Inquiry
It was an eventful day in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, when Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House was launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump -- and Hollywood has something to say about it!
The start of the official impeachment investigation of Trump comes after the administration was asked to hand over information about a complaint made by a whistleblower in the intelligence services, which was based on alleged comments Trump made to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, CBS News reports. Per the publication, Trump admitted to making a call and having them look into Joe Biden's son, Hunter's, business deals with Ukraine.
Meanwhile, after Pelosi's announcement, many celebrities took to Twitter to express their thoughts.
"Oh yes we can can can !!!#ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW," Rosie O'Donnell wrote alongside a video of her thanking Pelosi. "I never thought this day would come."
Ava DuVernay also posted a gif of herself at the Emmy's, tweeting: "We are dressed and ready for the #ImpeachmentParty. What are you wearing?"
See more reactions, below:
