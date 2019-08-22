It's been an eventful 24 hours for Sean Spicer.

The former White House Press Secretary was announced as part of theDancing With the Stars season 28 cast on Wednesday, with his participation has been receiving backlash from fans and even host Tom Bergeron.

One person, however, who proudly supported Spicer was Donald Trump, who tweeted, "Just heard that Sean Spicer will be on Dancing with the Stars. He will do great. A terrific person who loves our Country dearly!" on Thursday.

"Really? Wow, that's fantastic!" Spicer exclaimed after ET told him what Trump had tweeted. "It's always nice to have kind words said to me by anybody at this point, especially the President of the United States. So I welcome everybody and anybody's support, but it's extra special to have the President of the United States."

Just heard that Sean Spicer will be on “Dancing with the Stars.” He will do great. A terrific person who loves our Country dearly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2019

Following the news of his casting, Bergeron expressed his disappointment in having the controversial 47-year-old political aide on the show, while fellow season 28 cast member Karamo Brown said he would be open to sitting down and engaging in respectful conversations with Spicer.

As far as how Spicer has been received by the rest of his cast, he said this is an opportunity for them to all have "fun and be supportive of each other."

"I talked to a few and texted with a couple. I think we all agree that -- at least the ones I talked to because I would never want to speak for everybody -- this is an opportunity to show America how people of different backgrounds can have fun and be supportive of each other and have civil engagement," he said.

"And, you know, get well beyond politics and for a couple hours every week show America that people from different backgrounds can enjoy each other’s company, can root for each other, can be civil with each other and put politics aside," he added.

Spicer also noted that the cast and crew that he's interacted with "have been overwhelmingly gracious."

"Not only have they been gracious and great, but I’ve really enjoyed meeting and getting to know all of them whether it’s the crew, the cast, the pros," Spicer expressed. "I’ve had a phenomenal 48 hours with these guys."

As for who he is hoping to get partnered with when he hits the ballroom, Spicer said he would be happy to be paired with any of the six potential pros.

"I got a chance to talk to each of them at one point or another. There’s not anybody that they could pair me with that I wouldn’t be happy with," he explained. "I really loved their energy and their optimism and desire to [work with me]. As I think I’ve been open with, that I’m a pretty horrible dancer. I was asking them how would you work with someone like me and they were all just really gracious with here’s how we do this, we’ve been new to this before and they’re all just really good at their craft. So I’m just excited to get to know one of these people and hopefully get a little bit better at dancing."

The father of two also admitted that the only dance he is looking forward to and has experience with is the box step, "from two father-daughter dances. So anything beyond that is going to be different and exciting."

"I can’t stress enough," he noted, adding, "I’m not a good dancer, so I’m not sure there's anything that I’m excited for or dread right now because all of this is going to be foreign to me."

Meanwhile, Bergeron also spoke to ET about the changes on DWTS this season.

"We have a lot of new people behind the scenes, new executive producer, and so there was a feeling, fairly a widespread feeling, among our viewers and among us on the show that we needed to take a look at things and tweak things a little bit," he shared. "And you'll see the result of those deliberations on Sept. 16."

Hear more of what he said in the video below.

Reporting by Kelly Agnes & Brendon Geoffrion.

