Karamo Brown is speaking out.

The Queer Eye reality star took to Twitter on Wednesday to reply to a fan who expressed disappointment in him for being part of Dancing With the Stars along with controversial former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

"I'm actually disappointed in @Karamo for lending his celebrity to this," a Twitter user wrote alongside another Rolling Stone tweet that said, "#DWTS will assist in the public rehabilitation of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer."

"First, I have no say who is on the cast and didn't find out till this morning that he is on!" Brown replied. "But I’ll tell you this... I’m excited to sit down w/ him and engage in a respectful conversations. Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us."

In another tweet, Brown also expressed how he "can’t stand people" who post things "just to flame the fire and get a reaction. We fight harder than your ass ever has for people of color and members of the LGBTQIA community" after someone else called him out.

Meanwhile, DWTS host Tom Bergeron did share his disappointment in having Spicer on the upcoming season.

"A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS' new executive producer, I offered suggestions for season 28. Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return from an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from any party affiliation," Bergeron began. "I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement."

Referring to Spicer joining the cast, Bergeron added, "Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, 'go a different direction.'"

DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares, on his end, stated, "We’ve got a great and diverse cast. We are excited about the season," in regards to Bergeron's statements.

ET spoke with Brown following the cast announcement, where he shared how excited he was to compete for the Mirrorball this season.

"This is a show that I've been a big fan of and I am ready to come out here and show that I've got rhythm! Baby, honey! He's ready to do it!" he said. "I'm not having no expectations. I just wanna enjoy myself and have fun and meet new friends."

"I'm excited. Even though we're going to be competitors, I still feel very confident about what I'm about to do," he said, before sharing how he's going to win the competition. "First of all, I know how to connect with people. So you know, I got a lot of energy. I got rhythm. Beyonce is always playing in my mind, so believe that! Literally the Homecoming album is on repeat in my head right now, you know what I mean."

As for Spicer, he told ET that he's ready to show a "different side" of himself.

"Most people probably saw one side, which is [me] just standing at a podium tussling with members of the media," the 47-year-old political aide said. "Now it's an opportunity to see a different side that wasn't shown at that point."

Spicer added that he's in it to win it! "We're going full campaign -- email, social," he declared. "Then we're taking them out one at a time. You know, full TV."

Dancing With the Stars returns for its all-new season Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m ET/PT on ABC.

