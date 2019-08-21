'Dancing With the Stars' Season 28 Cast Revealed -- See Who's Competing!
An all-new group of celebrity talent is about to hit the ballroom to compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy!
After months of anticipation, Dancing With the Stars fans finally got some insight on the upcoming 28th season of the dance competition show, which premieres Sept. 16 on ABC. During Wednesday's Good Morning America, the stars from the new cast were announced live. Needless to say, there's a lot of changes, and we can't wait to see how everything will play out when the show officially returns next month.
So, without further ado, the celebrities putting their dance shoes on this season are...
Lamar Odom
Christie Brinkley
James Van Der Beek
Karamo Brown
Hannah Brown
Kel Mitchell
Sean Spicer
Ally Brooke
Kate Flannery
Lauren Alaina
Ray Lewis
Mary Wilson
And your season 28 pros are...
Val Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd
Gleb Savchenko
Jenna Johnson
Cheryl Burke
Emma Slater
Sasha Farber
Lindsay Arnold
Keo Motsepe
Witney Carson
Alan Bersten
Brandon Armstrong
Pasha Pashkov
Daniella Karagach
Over the past few months, fans of the show have been anxiously awaiting season 28 news, with many taking to Twitter to share their recommendations for who they'd love to see in the ballroom. Some suggested Alex Morgan, who helped the U.S. women's national soccer team nail a World Cup win earlier this month, while others mentioned Dina Lohan after watching her on Celebrity Big Brother, or "literally anyone from Backstreet Boys or *NSYNC." Those who couldn't get enough of this season of The Bachelorette also had their fingers crossed for Hannah Brown, and seeing as she just relocated to Los Angeles, it was a pretty on-point guess.
Ahead of the big reveal, ET actually asked Brown if she'd ever be down to compete on the show. "I mean, I don't know," she said at the time. "But I can move to a rhythm!"
For the first time ever, viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out who these celebrities will be paired up with on the ballroom floor. Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hear more in the video below.
