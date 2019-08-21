An all-new group of celebrity talent is about to hit the ballroom to compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy!

After months of anticipation, Dancing With the Stars fans finally got some insight on the upcoming 28th season of the dance competition show, which premieres Sept. 16 on ABC. During Wednesday's Good Morning America, the stars from the new cast were announced live. Needless to say, there's a lot of changes, and we can't wait to see how everything will play out when the show officially returns next month.

So, without further ado, the celebrities putting their dance shoes on this season are...

Lamar Odom

Christie Brinkley

James Van Der Beek

Karamo Brown

Hannah Brown

Kel Mitchell

Sean Spicer

Ally Brooke

Kate Flannery

Lauren Alaina

Ray Lewis

Mary Wilson

And your season 28 pros are...

Val Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd

Gleb Savchenko

Jenna Johnson

Cheryl Burke

Emma Slater

Sasha Farber

Lindsay Arnold

Keo Motsepe

Witney Carson

Alan Bersten

Brandon Armstrong

Pasha Pashkov

Daniella Karagach

Walt Disney Television/Lou Rocco

Over the past few months, fans of the show have been anxiously awaiting season 28 news, with many taking to Twitter to share their recommendations for who they'd love to see in the ballroom. Some suggested Alex Morgan, who helped the U.S. women's national soccer team nail a World Cup win earlier this month, while others mentioned Dina Lohan after watching her on Celebrity Big Brother, or "literally anyone from Backstreet Boys or *NSYNC." Those who couldn't get enough of this season of The Bachelorette also had their fingers crossed for Hannah Brown, and seeing as she just relocated to Los Angeles, it was a pretty on-point guess.

Ahead of the big reveal, ET actually asked Brown if she'd ever be down to compete on the show. "I mean, I don't know," she said at the time. "But I can move to a rhythm!"

For the first time ever, viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out who these celebrities will be paired up with on the ballroom floor. Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hear more in the video below.

