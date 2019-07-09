USA Women's Soccer Team Reacts to Celebrity Support After World Cup Win (Exclusive)
The U.S. women's national soccer team still can't get over their epic World Cup victory, and we can't blame them!
ET exclusively spoke with midfielder Julie Ertz and defender Crystal Dunn in New York City on Tuesday, where they reacted to all the celebrity support they've received since the big win over the weekend, from stars like Serena Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and Jessica Chastain.
"Literally, it's been unreal to see all the support," said Ertz, who helped the team defeat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final in Lyon, France. "Starting from, like, the second we landed [back in the States]. It's been a whirlwind, but huge."
"It's been awesome. I love Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's video they sent," she continued. "That had so much energy."
Dunn agreed, telling ET that all the stars coming out for them "basically pumped us up for the final."
"Sophie Turner's [message] was hilarious," she added, "and of course, we're leaving off Oprah, which we shouldn't be!"
In addition to all the congratulatory messages on social media, the team has also received a handful of invites from celebrities asking them to hang out. Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon had one of the best requests, asking the ladies to come party with her, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern in Monterey.
"I think Reese Witherspoon's tweet was so funny," Dunn raved. "That was a great one!'
Sarah Jessica Parker shared a similar post via Instagram, telling the team that they are all personally invited over to her house while they're in New York. At the time of our interview, Ertz and Dunn were unaware of the offer from the Sex and the City star.
"Whoa!" Ertz exclaimed. "I didn't know that!"
The team will continue their celebrations on Wednesday, first with a parade in the Big Apple. Then, they'll fly to Los Angeles for the 2019 ESPYs, an event that will bring together a number of other famous athletes. "I've always wanted to meet LeBron James," Dunn said. "That's like my person that I'm like, 'I need to meet him!'"
