The U.S. women's national soccer team still can't get over their epic World Cup victory, and we can't blame them!

ET exclusively spoke with midfielder Julie Ertz and defender Crystal Dunn in New York City on Tuesday, where they reacted to all the celebrity support they've received since the big win over the weekend, from stars like Serena Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and Jessica Chastain.

"Literally, it's been unreal to see all the support," said Ertz, who helped the team defeat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final in Lyon, France. "Starting from, like, the second we landed [back in the States]. It's been a whirlwind, but huge."

"It's been awesome. I love Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's video they sent," she continued. "That had so much energy."

Dunn agreed, telling ET that all the stars coming out for them "basically pumped us up for the final."

"Sophie Turner's [message] was hilarious," she added, "and of course, we're leaving off Oprah, which we shouldn't be!"

.@alexmorgan13 said her tea celebration was inspired by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.



Turner showed her support and gave the haters the tea 🍵 🍷 pic.twitter.com/RtVIKrnLFS — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2019

# USWomensSoccerTeam So proud gonna wear my shirt all day and sleep in it tonight!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 7, 2019

In addition to all the congratulatory messages on social media, the team has also received a handful of invites from celebrities asking them to hang out. Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon had one of the best requests, asking the ladies to come party with her, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern in Monterey.

"I think Reese Witherspoon's tweet was so funny," Dunn raved. "That was a great one!'

Hey @USWNT ! Want to come to Monterey? We throw really great parties 🤣 https://t.co/gYC8AhOWuR — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) July 8, 2019

We are here for this... Reese no taking back that invite, we’ve gotten really good at partying these last 2 days 😂 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 9, 2019

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a similar post via Instagram, telling the team that they are all personally invited over to her house while they're in New York. At the time of our interview, Ertz and Dunn were unaware of the offer from the Sex and the City star.

"Whoa!" Ertz exclaimed. "I didn't know that!"

The team will continue their celebrations on Wednesday, first with a parade in the Big Apple. Then, they'll fly to Los Angeles for the 2019 ESPYs, an event that will bring together a number of other famous athletes. "I've always wanted to meet LeBron James," Dunn said. "That's like my person that I'm like, 'I need to meet him!'"

In the meantime, see more celebrity reactions to the ladies' World Cup win below:

And a whole generation of girls think they can do anything because the @USWNT did. That is their legacy . Thank you! https://t.co/f0Xdif6YCr — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) July 8, 2019

1 billion people watched #FIFAWWC this year. The ‘99-ers not only paved the way for this #USWNT’s success, but they also began the fight for equal pay some 20 years ago. Collective voices cannot be ignored! #EqualPay#PayThem — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 8, 2019

I just really love that our 2019 American sports heroes are a bunch of hot lesbians. @USWNT — Hannah Hart (@harto) July 9, 2019

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT#USA#FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019

Congrats #uswnt! You’ve made us immeasurably proud!! A round of applause for all the remarkable women in this tournament. Just wow. #WomensWorldCup — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 7, 2019

Let’s Go! 🇺🇸🏆 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2019

Huge month or so for women’s football. New heroes made for little girls all over the world. Congrats @USWNT 😍 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 7, 2019

