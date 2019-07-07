The United States women's soccer team wins again!

The team became Women's World Cup champions for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final in Lyon, France. It's the team's second consecutive win.

The women's team had a lead going into halftime of every match they had played throughout this year's World Cup, except for Sunday's game. The team didn't score until an hour into the game, with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle both scoring in the second half, bringing the team to victory. Jill Ellis remains undefeated at World Cups and became the first manager to win the tournament twice.

Famous fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the big win, including Ellen DeGeneres, Billie Jean King, Elizabeth Banks, Serena Williams, Jessica Chastain and more. See the best reactions below.

The US women’s soccer team are the world champions! I’m so happy. These women are the best of what our country represents. You’re welcome on my show any time. My World Cup runneth over. @USWNT#USA#FIFAWWC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. 🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆 #USAvNED#WorldCupfinal#EqualPay — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2019

Yippee! Congratulations, Team USA! We are so proud of you @USWNThttps://t.co/9aJLy43Uvq — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 7, 2019

WARRIORS THANK YOU @USWNT CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🍾 SO IN AWE #USAvNED - lifting us all up 👑🇺🇸 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNThttps://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019

Huge month or so for women’s football. New heroes made for little girls all over the world. Congrats @USWNT 😍 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 7, 2019

I’m about yo go HAM ON THESE MUTHAFUCKAS!!. Y’all fail the women every time. The athletes every time!! I need to be the commentator damnit!! @uswnt@fifawwc2019#WARRIORSpic.twitter.com/QYpbpQJFeS — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) July 7, 2019

And a big congrats to the World Champions! So very proud of the @USWNT ! 🇺🇸 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 7, 2019

