US Women's Soccer Team Wins World Cup: Serena Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and More Stars Celebrate
The United States women's soccer team wins again!
The team became Women's World Cup champions for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final in Lyon, France. It's the team's second consecutive win.
The women's team had a lead going into halftime of every match they had played throughout this year's World Cup, except for Sunday's game. The team didn't score until an hour into the game, with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle both scoring in the second half, bringing the team to victory. Jill Ellis remains undefeated at World Cups and became the first manager to win the tournament twice.
Famous fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the big win, including Ellen DeGeneres, Billie Jean King, Elizabeth Banks, Serena Williams, Jessica Chastain and more. See the best reactions below.
See more on the World Cup in the video below.
