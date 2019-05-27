NFL Star J.J. Watt Is Engaged to Soccer Pro Kealia Ohai

She said yes!

Houston Texans player J.J. Watt was thrilled to share with his Instagram followers that he got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of over three years, soccer pro Kealia Ohai.

"I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes," he captioned a series of pics from the engagement.

Ohai also posted the photos to her Instagram, writing: "Still can’t believe I get to be with you forever. I love you @jjwatt."

Watt and Ohai's friends and family were quick to congratulate the couple. "This wedding will be EPIC," Watt's brother, TJ Watt, commented.

"Congrats bro," fellow NFL pro Lamar Miller remarked.

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger commented on the post, writing: "Congratulations my man! If you need someone to officiate, I happen to have the power."

Watt, 30, and Ohai, 27, aren't the only stars to get engaged this year. Here's a look at some other celebrity engagements!

