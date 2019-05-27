David Beckham's Kids Cheer Him on During Charity Soccer Game

David Beckham is getting some sweet support from his kids!

The 44-year-old former soccer pro laced up his cleats on Sunday for the Manchester United '99 Legends charity match against the Bayern Munich Legends at Old Trafford in Stretford, England.

Ahead of the game -- which David's team went on to win 5-0 -- David posed with his two youngest kids, Harper, 7, and Cruz, 14. David and wife Victoria also share 20-year-old Brooklyn and 16-year-old Romeo, the former of which was also reportedly at the match with his girlfriend, Hana Cross.

In the pics from the event, which raised more than $1.5 million for the Manchester United Foundation, David was seen proudly waving to the cheering crowd while Harper and Cruz posed with other players' families. David was also spotted resting his arms on his kids' shoulders and whispering something in Harper's ear.

David, who retired from the sport in 2013, celebrated the occasion on Instagram, sharing a shot with Harper and Cruz, lamenting that they're "growing up to [sic] fast." In other pics, David praised the crowd and wrote about the "incredible feeling" of returning to the game.

Victoria was clearly proud of her man's victory, taking to Instagram to gush that "he's still got it" alongside a pic of her husband of nearly 20 years mid-celebration. Romeo also posted a pic, writing that he's "so proud" of his dad.

In February, ET caught up with Victoria, who's set to celebrate her 20-year wedding anniversary with David in July, and she couldn't help but gush over her hubby.

"David is such a great husband, such a great dad and the most incredible business partner that anybody could ever want," she said at the time. "He really supports me in what I do."

