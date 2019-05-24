Victoria Beckham may not be joining the Spice Girls on their new tour, but she still has a lot of love for them.

The singer-turned-fashion designer shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram on Friday, cheering on her former groupmates -- Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell -- as they kick off their reunion tour without her.

"Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @OfficialMelB @MelanieCMusic," Victoria, aka Posh Spice, wrote alongside a throwback photo. From the beginning, as news of the girl group reuniting for a handful of European dates was announced, Victoria had been adamant about not participating, yet wishing her friends the best.

Victoria's husband, David Beckham, also took to his Instagram Story to wish the Spice Girls good luck on the tour, but not before praising his wife.

"As someone that has lived with Posh Spice for the last 23 years I know how emotional today is going to be but I just want to wish all the girls good luck with their amazing tour. There will only ever be one Posh Spice," David sweetly wrote.

"Good luck to the girls today as the tour begins," the former soccer star wrote in a second post.

The Spice Girls are performing their first show together in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday. The singer had been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos of their choreography, getting fans whirled up for their concerts.

Meanwhile, in recent interviews, the touring members have opened up about Victoria's decision not to participate in the reunion tour. In a January interview with The Guardian, Victoria said that when she sees her former bandmates on stage, she's sure she'll feel a bit "left out," but said that her fashion empire is now her main focus.

Additionally, Mel C claimed that Victoria was "petrified" of performing. "I'm sure, Victoria wouldn’t mind me saying, the Olympics was hard for her," Mel C said, referring to Posh's last performance during the London closing ceremony in 2012. "You know, she's moved on, her life has changed, and she just doesn't have that love of performing, and in fact, it completely petrifies her."

ET had previously sat down with Bunton, where she opened up about the reunion and teased what fans can expect. Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

