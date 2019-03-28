According to Mel C, there's a deeper reason why Victoria Beckham isn't joining the Spice Girls on their upcoming reunion tour.

The 45-year-old singer, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, shared on Jay Rayner’s Out to Lunch podcast this week that Beckham is just "petrified" of performing.

"I'm sure, Victoria wouldn’t mind me saying, the Olympics was hard for her," Mel C said, referring to Beckham's last performance during the London closing ceremony in 2012. "You know, she's moved on, her life has changed, and she just doesn't have that love of performing, and in fact, it completely petrifies her."

The Spice Girls performing at the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mel C, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B announced in November that they'd be hitting the road for a string of shows in the U.K. later this year, sans Beckham. In a January interview with The Guardian, Beckham said that when she sees her former bandmates on stage, she's sure she'll feel a bit "left out," but said that her fashion empire is now her main focus.

"She's extremely busy and successful in what she's doing. She has put her heart and soul into her business, and … to step away from that, and … not give it the time that she does at the moment would be difficult," Mel C told Rayner. "But also, I'm sure, if she felt passionate about being on stage and loved it, then she'd be there."

"We're all very sensitive of that, and we completely understand," she continued, insisting that she and the other women harbor no ill will towards Beckham. "We're all sad that Victoria won’t be joining us, but it's all genuinely very supportive you know, obviously understand and support her."

The Spice Girls made headlines for other reasons this week, when Mel B claimed that she and Horner hooked up years ago. Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mel B's Claims She Hooked Up With Geri Halliwell Are 'Untrue,' Source Says

Victoria Beckham Hints That She May Join Spice Girls Onstage During Their Tour

Victoria Beckham Admits She Feels 'A Bit Left Out' of Spice Girls Reunion, But 'Definitely' Won't Join Tour

Related Gallery