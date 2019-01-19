Victoria Beckham will always be Posh Spice.

In an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, the 44-year-old fashion designer opened up about her decision not to join the Spice Girls on their upcoming tour, and admitted that she'll feel "a bit left out" when she sees them all together in concert.

Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm announced in November that they'd be hitting the road for a string of shows in the U.K. later this year, sans Beckham.

"I'm sure when I'm there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out," the mother of four told The Guardian. "Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl."

Regardless of her bit of FOMO, Beckham said she "definitely" won't make a cameo appearance on stage. "What I do now is my passion and a full-time job," she explained, adding that it wasn't a difficult decision "at all" to skip out on the tour. "I'm excited to see it, though."

A source told ET in November that Beckham wouldn't be taking part in the reunion because "she has a family to look after and a business to run."

In Saturday's interview, the former singer opened up about learning to raise her children -- 19-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz and 7-year-old Harper -- in the spotlight. Beckham confessed that when her kids were little, she used to tell them that photographers followed them around because their grandparents missed them and wanted to see pictures of them.

“It was a way of explaining it to them when they were too young to understand. They are used to it now. They’ve all grown up with it. They understand that they have to act in a responsible way because of it," she said. "But they will make mistakes -- we all do. And theirs will be in the public eye.”

Beckham also addressed the constant rumors about her nearly 20-year marriage to David, admitting that sometimes, she can't help but let it affect her.

“It can get quite frustrating,” she said. “But I leave it to my PR team. I don’t get involved.”

“People are interested in my personal life. And sometimes that works in my favor and sometimes it’s things that I don’t like. I’m not going to let it get me down," Beckham explained.

