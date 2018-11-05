Why Victoria Beckham Isn't Taking Part in the Spice Girls Reunion Tour

The Spice Girls are reuniting for a long-awaited tour, but Posh Spice is sitting this one out.

On Monday, the British girl group confirmed their six-show U.K. tour, which will kick off June 1, 2019, in Manchester, England -- without Victoria Beckham.

A source tells ET that Victoria, 44, isn’t taking part in the reunion tour because "she has a family to look after and a business to run."

Following the announcement, Victoria took to Instagram to congratulate the girls and offer her love.

"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" she wrote. "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year."

"I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends," she added.

Back in February, the entire group -- Victoria, Emma Burton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Halliwell -- along with their manager, Simon Fuller, publicly got together for the first time since performing at the closing ceremony at the 2012 Olympics in London, England.

At the time, Victoria posted a precious pic of the girls, writing, "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower."

Following their lunch, the group released a statement to ET, saying that "the time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

While the reunion and statement gave fans hope of a tour, Victoria told Vogue UKthat, despite having "such a fun lunch," a tour was not going to happen.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour," she said at the time. "It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.”

"There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming,” Beckham added. "It's a positive thing. You know, there’s so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a cat-suit."

The group most recently reunited in September, though Victoria did not take part in the FaceTime call.

The same day of the video chat, Mel B told the U.K. show Loose Women that there were on-going plans to reunite -- but teased that one member may not be involved.

“There is a reunion happening, now it's going to be -- I'm not supposed to say when -- but it is happening,” she said. “... Kind of [all of us]. It's definitely four of us.''

