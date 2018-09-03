Victoria Beckham may not be known for smiling, but she knows how to get a laugh.

The 44-year-old designer and Spice Girls alum shared a clip on her Instagram teasing a behind-the-scenes video of her cover story for British Vogue in celebration of her 10 years as a designer.

Beckham wasn't content to just wear beautiful gowns, like the gorgeous cream wedding dress. She also gives fans some Posh Spice throwbacks, like her black mini (a.k.a. the "little Gucci dress"), and the sexy catsuit she rocked in the music video for "Too Much."

And yes, the mother of four can point, pose, and still kick her leg up in the skintight style.

Beckham also jokingly British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to "spice up your life," and sneaks in a few other key Spice Girls lyrics.

"This is where two fashion forces join to make something really quite incredible. This really is where two become one," she quips, referring to the group's 1996 slow jam, "2 Become 1," when discussing her work with the fashion magazine.

To top it off, Beckham also writes in the caption that she tells the team, "what I want, what I really really want," for her shoot as a style icon. This is obviously quoting the girl group's song, "Wannabe."

The fashionista continued her reign as a style icon on the red carpet, stepping out with her husband of 19 years, David Beckham, for an event in Monaco recently. The designer wore -- what else? -- a chic black dress.

You can watch the full video from British Vogue here, and for more with the Beckhams, watch the video below!

