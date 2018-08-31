Seriously, could these two be more stunning?!

Victoria and David Beckham stepped out looking more glamorous than ever on Thursday at the UEFA Champions League in Monaco.

The spouses of 19 years posed together in a rare red carpet moment, and not only did they exude fabulousness, but they also looked extra smitten with one another.

Victoria wore a little black dress (not clear if it was the “little Gucci dress”), with a plunging neckline that cut off near her ankles. The 44-year-old fashion designer, with her brunette locks down and wavy, paired the look with strappy heels and a sparkly blue gemstone necklace.

As for David, the 43-year-old former soccer pro looked dashing in a black suit with his shaved head and scruffy facial hair adding to his handsomeness.

The family just celebrated son Romeo Beckham’s 16th birthday, along with his godfather, Elton John, who sang “Happy Birthday” to him during a special family dinner.

The couple also celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in July after being faced with several split rumors, which they vehemently denied.

“[Victoria and David are] not divorcing or splitting, and reports to the contrary are false,” Victoria’s rep told ET in June.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

