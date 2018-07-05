Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

Nineteen years and counting!

For Victoria and David Beckham, the Fourth of July isn't about America's independence, but rather the day the British couple tied the knot. On Wednesday, they both took to Instagram to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary.

The 43-year-old former soccer pro shared a shot of himself holding his wife’s hand while at dinner. “19 Years WOW… This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple,” David wrote, referencing the couple’s over-the-top wedding day ensembles. “Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy… Love You x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

The 44-year-old fashion designer posted the same photo, simply writing: “19 years!!! X I love u so much x.”

Prior to their anniversary, David and Victoria faced some speculation that their marriage was on the rocks but were quick to dispel the rumors.

"[Victoria and David are] not divorcing or splitting, and reports to the contrary are false," Victoria's rep told ET last month. Another rep for the couple concurred, saying, "It is absolutely not true."

The Beckhams aren’t the only stars to have an anniversary on the Fourth of July. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne all share the anniversary.

One thing Victoria’s not sharing – her whopping 14 engagement rings!

When David first popped the question in 1998, he used a stunning marquise-cut diamond that’s reportedly worth $85,000. Since then, she’s been photographed sporting a series of dazzling accessories on that finger.

