Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, the Beckhams and More Stars Who Got Married on 4th of July

The Fourth of July marks Independence Day in the United States, but for some celebs, it was the perfect time to get hitched!

With the holiday just around the corner, ET is looking back at the couples, American and otherwise, who decided to celebrate the Fourth with red, white and "I do." From the Beckhams to the Osbournes to one of America's biggest sweethearts, here are four couples whose holiday will be filled with a few extra fireworks.

David and Victoria Beckham

The two tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999, three months after welcoming their first child together, son Brooklyn. Three more kids and 19 years later, they couldn't be more in love. "He's my soulmate, and we really support each other," Victoria told ET in 2017.

"I'm so proud of him. He's such a good, kind person. He's the most fantastic dad, supporting husband as well," she gushed. "And we're partners."

So what's their secret? David told ET in 2015 that it's all about making their marriage a priority. "We've got four amazing children, and you know, they're our priority, but you have to make time for each other as well," he reasoned. "We're busy, but we make it work."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Kutcher and Kunis met as kids acting on That 70's Show 20 years ago, but now, instead of playing a couple on TV, they're one in real life. The two will celebrate their third wedding anniversary this year, after marrying in California in 2015. Their daughter Wyatt was born in 2014, and son Dimitri came two years later.

In 2016, Kunis told ET she and Kutcher were still going strong. "We're still in love. Like, every day you high-five when you still like each other and you like your kid at the end of the night," she joked.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder

The Oscar winning actress will celebrate 16 years of wedded bliss with Moder this Fourth of July, after she married the cinematographer at her New Mexico ranch in 2002. They welcomed twins Phinnaeus and Hazel in 2004, and son Henry in 2007.

And like Kutcher and Kunis, Roberts and Moder don't always separate their personal lives from their careers. The two met on the set of The Mexican and worked together on 2015's Secret in Their Eyes. "There were times we would look at each other and think, OK, if you're here for me, I'm here for you, and we'd go a little bit more," she told ET of working with her husband at the film's junket.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne also met through work. The Talk co-host was the legendary musician's manager before she became his wife. "We've been working together, my lord, since '76. That's how long we've been working together before we were married, the whole nine yards. So it's been a long time," Sharon told ET in 2016.

The pair said "I do" in Hawaii in 1982, and after a few public rough patches, including Ozzy's infidelity and addiction, they've proved their love can last. "So, it's life. It happens. It's not exclusive to me," Sharon said. "The bottom line is that I love him, he loves me."

Celebrating their fourth anniversary on July 5 are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson. See more on the couple in the video below.

