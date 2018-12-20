Billy Joel had the most special of guest appearances while on tour this week — his very own daughter, 3-year-old Della Rose!



Wearing a Christmas onesie boasting a sweet image of Mrs. Claus, the little joined her famous papa on stage at Madison Square Garden in NYC for a rendition of his hit track, “Don’t Ask Me Why” on Wednesday night.



Although she was understandably distracted by the massive crowd and didn’t really hear her 69-year-old father in the song, she did appear to be enjoying herself up there.



Afterward, she promptly presented the microphone to her father, who proudly declared the performance her “showbiz debut.”

Fans know Della can sing this classic track. Why? Because Joel previously posted a clip of her in August happily belting out the tune as her baby sister Remy wailed nearby.



And Della wasn’t the only daughter to join the Piano Man on stage! Alexa Ray Joel, the 32-year-old daughter he shares with Christie Brinkley, performed “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” alongside her father.



Wearing a stunning black gown a bold red lipstick while sashaying around the stage, Alexa briefly stole the show with her sultry vocals. It looks as though the crooner made the concert a family affair leading up to Christmas!

